Jesse Marsch Gives Leeds United Team Talk On The Pitch After Losing First Game In England

Jesse Marsch began his Premier League management career with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday.

Despite the loss, there were many positives to take for the new Leeds United boss.

Leeds had broken the Premier League record for most goals conceded, 20, in a calendar month in February.

But against Leicester, they looked solid for the most part and were only beaten by a fine finish from Harvey Barnes.

Leeds created more chances than the Foxes and registered 19 shots to their opponents' seven.

After the final whistle, Marsch gathered his players on the pitch and attempted to encourage them in a public post-match team talk.

Jesse Marsch delivered a team talk on the pitch after losing his first game as Leeds boss IMAGO/Malcolm Bryce

The American later praised his players in the media.

Marsch told BT Sport: "I have a fresh perspective. I look at the faces on the team and obviously they are disappointed because they know they have played well and deserved a result.

"But after four days together and to have changed a lot of the tactics, I am really proud of the group to have stayed so stable at the back, not to have given much away and to have controlled so much of the match."

He added: "I saw we had the lion's share of chances and shots. With a bit more calmness we will find goals.

"They are getting to know me, we are getting to know each other. To play so well at a tough place to play it doesn't feel right that we didn't get what we deserved but that is sport. This is 100% something to build on. A big first step for us."

Leeds now have 11 Premier League games remaining this season.

Thursday night will see Marsch oversee his first home match as Leeds boss when Aston Villa visit Elland Road.

Leeds then host Norwich three days later.