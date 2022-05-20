Skip to main content

Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Kicks Everton Fan Amid Goodison Park Pitch Invasion

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was filmed kicking an Everton fan after Thursday's game at Goodison Park.

Everton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and secure their status as a Premier League club.

Fans flooded onto the field at full time and one of them was seen waving his phone and then his hand close to Vieira's face.

Footage and audio from the fan's phone later surfaced on social media and showed clearly that Vieira had been goaded.

The fan holding the phone had told Vieira: "Suck on that you muppet. Get in! F*** off", before a middle finger was raised towards the Palace manager's face.

Vieira reacted by swinging his right foot at the fan, who fell to the floor.

It was not the first time this week that a pitch invasion had resulted in an ugly altercation.

On Tuesday night, 30-year-old Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs head-butted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp in an unprovoked attack.

Biggs was subsequently handed a 24-week prison sentence.

Port Vale fans also rushed the field on Thursday after beating Swindon on penalties in their League Two play-off semi-final.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner told BBC Sport that his players were "physically and verbally" abused during the pitch invasion at Vale Park

But Everton boss Frank Lampard believes that pitch invasions should be permitted, as long as fans "behave".

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira pictured (center) at Goodison Park before thousands of Everton fans rushed the field after their side's 3-2 win in May 2022

"It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation," said Lampard, as quoted by GOAL.

"If it is done in the right way let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem."

Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Kicks Everton Fan Amid Goodison Park Pitch Invasion

