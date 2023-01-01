Skip to main content

Watch Al Nassr Fans Sing Cristiano Ronaldo's Name And Shout "SIU" At First Game Since Transfer Announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo was not at Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Khaleej on Saturday but the former Real Madrid star was still the center of attention.

The 37-year-old had been announced as Al Nassr's biggest ever signing just 24 hours earlier and fans were very excited.

On the pitch, Al Nassr won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar.

Off the field, Al Nassr fans made plenty of noise in the stands at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

In the seventh minute, Al Nassr fans chanted: "Ronaldo, Ronaldo, SIU!"

In a further show of support for Ronaldo, several Portugal flags were spotted among the crowd.

Al Nassr's next game is on Thursday when they host Al-Ta'ee at their 25,000-capacity stadium, Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo will be eligible to play in that game, having needed to wait until 2023 to play for another club following the termination of his Manchester United contract.

Al Nassr fans pictured during a game away at Al-Khalee in December 2022

Al Nassr fans pictured away at Al-Khalee on Saturday

Al Nassr fans pictured during a game away at Al-Khalee in December 2022
