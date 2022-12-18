Skip to main content

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two Goals In 95 Seconds Of World Cup Final

France appeared to be drifting towards defeat without a whimper in the 2022 World Cup final until Kylian Mbappe spectacularly intervened.

Argentina had been by far the better team and were excellent value for their 2-0 lead given to them by first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

France did not even record a shot until the 68th minute.

Then came Mbappe's intervention, starting in minute no.80. 

His first was a well-taken penalty kick that beat Emiliano Martinez at full stretch.

The spot-kick had been awarded for a foul by Nicolas Otamendi on Randal Kolo Muani.

Ninety-five seconds later Mbappe leveled the game with a superb volley following an assist by Marcus Thuram.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final

