Watch Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez Produce Sublime Finish To Score Against Wolves

Darwin Nunez has faced a lot of criticism regarding his supposed poor finishing skills during his first season as a Liverpool player.

But the Uruguayan produced a sublime finish to score against Wolves in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash at Anfield.

Nunez was assisted by a long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The ball was in the air for a long time and Nunez watched it all the way before coolly controlling a low volley into the net.

Nunez's goal arrived in the final minute of the first half and it drew Liverpool level at 1-1.

Goncalo Guedes had earlier put Wolves in front by punishing a terrible mistake by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

Mo Salah later put Liverpool ahead before Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan made it 2-2 midway through the second half.

Wolves had the ball in Alisson's net for a third time late on but were denied a famous win after a long and somewhat inconclusive VAR review.