Skip to main content

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England completed a record-breaking group stage campaign by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton on Friday night.

The Lionesses went into the game having already sealed top spot in Group A following a 1-0 win over Austria and an 8-0 victory over Norway.

But they were in no mood to take their foot off the gas.

Fran Kirby and Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead fired England into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Alessia Russo came off the bench to strike twice after the interval and Kelsie Burrows then completed the scoring with an own goal.

England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland

Another Euros Record Broken

England ended the group phase having won their three games by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Prior to this year, the record for the most goals scored in a Women's Euros group stage was 11 - set by Germany in 2001.

England's 8-0 win earlier in the week had smashed the record for the biggest margin of victory ever witnessed at a men's or women's European Championship

Next up for England is a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group B - likely to be Spain or Denmark - at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

England will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout for that match after she could not attend Friday's game due to a positive COVID test.

Highlights: England 5-0 Northern Ireland

England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

By Robert Summerscales12 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in May 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Options Drying Up After Chelsea Join PSG In Passing On Man United Forward

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Brentford in May 2022
News

Christian Eriksen: Manchester United Sign Creative Genius And EPL Great

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Mo Salah (right) pictured after scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Score His 1st Liverpool Goal Since Signing New Contract

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score 1st Goal In 174 Days As Man United Beat Melbourne Victory

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Anthony Martial pictured after scoring for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Liverpool in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Features

Anthony Martial Acing Audition For Man United Starting Role In Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong pictured in action for Barcelona in May 2022
News

Barcelona Desperate For Frenkie De Jong To Go To Man United After Transfer Fee Agreed

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Jose Mourinho pictured on the pitch during a pre-season friendly between Roma and Sunderland in July 2022
News

Angry Jose Mourinho Marches Onto Field In Roma's Pre-Season Game Against Sunderland

By Robert SummerscalesJul 13, 2022
Harry Kane pictured standing over a free-kick during Tottenham's 6-3 win over a K-League XI in July 2022
Watch

Harry Kane Scores First Free-Kick Goal Since 2014 As Tottenham Beat K-League XI

By Robert SummerscalesJul 13, 2022