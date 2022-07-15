Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England completed a record-breaking group stage campaign by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton on Friday night.
The Lionesses went into the game having already sealed top spot in Group A following a 1-0 win over Austria and an 8-0 victory over Norway.
But they were in no mood to take their foot off the gas.
Fran Kirby and Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead fired England into a 2-0 lead before half-time.
Alessia Russo came off the bench to strike twice after the interval and Kelsie Burrows then completed the scoring with an own goal.
Another Euros Record Broken
England ended the group phase having won their three games by an aggregate score of 14-0.
Prior to this year, the record for the most goals scored in a Women's Euros group stage was 11 - set by Germany in 2001.
England's 8-0 win earlier in the week had smashed the record for the biggest margin of victory ever witnessed at a men's or women's European Championship
Next up for England is a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group B - likely to be Spain or Denmark - at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.
England will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout for that match after she could not attend Friday's game due to a positive COVID test.