Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England completed a record-breaking group stage campaign by thrashing Northern Ireland 5-0 in Southampton on Friday night.

The Lionesses went into the game having already sealed top spot in Group A following a 1-0 win over Austria and an 8-0 victory over Norway.

But they were in no mood to take their foot off the gas.

Fran Kirby and Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead fired England into a 2-0 lead before half-time.

Alessia Russo came off the bench to strike twice after the interval and Kelsie Burrows then completed the scoring with an own goal.

England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland IMAGO/Sports Press Photo/Karl W Newton

Another Euros Record Broken

England ended the group phase having won their three games by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Prior to this year, the record for the most goals scored in a Women's Euros group stage was 11 - set by Germany in 2001.

England's 8-0 win earlier in the week had smashed the record for the biggest margin of victory ever witnessed at a men's or women's European Championship

Next up for England is a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group B - likely to be Spain or Denmark - at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

England will be hoping to have head coach Sarina Wiegman back in the dugout for that match after she could not attend Friday's game due to a positive COVID test.

