Mets COO Jeff Wilpon Refuses to Comment on the Status of Carlos Beltran's Job

On Thursday, the New York Mets officially changed the name of their spring training street address to 31 Piazza Drive in Port St. Lucie in honor of team legend Mike Piazza. While it's a special day, the ceremony has been overshadowed by questions as to what the Mets will do with recently hired manager Carlos Beltran, who was named in the MLB's sign-stealing report that occurred during his time with the Houston Astros.

Following the ceremony, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon was asked about Carlos Beltran's job status, and he refused to comment on the matter, saying the question was not relevant.

"We're talking about Mike Piazza Drive today," Wilpon said according to SNY.

Wilpon was then asked if he knew when a decision on Carlos Beltran would be announced, and he simply stated "I don't know."

Following the MLB's sign-stealing report, the Houston Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. The two were suspended for one-year by the MLB. The Boston Red Sox then fired manager Alex Cora, who was the bench coach of the Astros at the time of the incident. Cora could be facing a significant suspension as well.

Beltran was the only player mentioned in this report, and the Mets have yet to address the matter to the public. Beltran was not suspended by the MLB, but the fact that the Mets have yet to come out publicly in support of him is alarming, and the silence could mean the team is strongly considering firing him.

What the team decides to do remains to be seen, and the expectation is that we will have an answer soon.