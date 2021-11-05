Mets Leaning Towards Extending Qualifying Offers To Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard

With the Nov. 7 deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers rapidly approaching, the Mets have two important decisions to make in this area.

Will they offer the one-year, $18.4 million deal to both Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard?

Well, according to SNY's Andy Martino, no decision has been made as of yet, which a source confirmed to Inside the Mets on Thursday as well.

However, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Martino that the Mets are leaning towards putting the offer on the table for Conforto and Syndergaard.

The Mets have until Sunday at 5 p.m. to notify each player of their intention.

For Conforto, extending him the one-year prove it deal is a no-brainer since he'd either play for the Mets next season, or the team would receive a compensatory draft pick if he chooses to sign elsewhere.

As for Syndergaard, this is a tougher call since his market will likely be lower than the QO, because he has pitched a total of just two innings in the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

On an additional note, Syndergaard was unable to throw his breaking pitches when he did return last year. But the right-hander confirmed these would be back in his arsenal next year.

In September, Syndergaard made it evidently clear that he wants to return to the Mets and that It'd be a "blessing" to receive the qualifying offer.

Although the Mets could decide to offer him a lower deal instead, they are in desperate need of pitching, which is why they are likely to extend him the QO.