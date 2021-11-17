Possible Managerial Candidates For Mets New GM Billy Eppler

Now that the hard part of hiring a general manager is finally over after landing on Billy Eppler, the Mets can turn their attention to finding a manager to lead the dugout.

During Eppler's tenure as GM of the Angels, the only manager he ever hired was Brad Ausmus, who lasted one 72-90 campaign before team owner Arte Moreno fired him to bring in Joe Maddon.

This in fact, was Moreno's decision and not Eppler's, which means there is still a chance for a reunion between Eppler and Ausmus in New York.

So, without further ado, let's jump into some of the names who have been linked to the Eppler regime early-on.

Brad Ausmus

As previously mentioned, Eppler hired Ausmus for the Angels' job, but fired him one year later because Moreno wanted a "win-now" manager.

Ausmus has not managed since the Angels fired him following the 2019 season. Prior to joining the Angels, he spent four seasons as the manager of the Detroit Tigers from 2014-2017.

During his time with the Tigers, Ausmus' club won the AL central in his first season, but got swept in the ALDS.

Beyond his first year as manager where they won a division title, Ausmus' Tigers only produced one more winning season and did not qualify for the postseason again.

And after going 64-98 in 2017, Ausmus was ultimately fired by the Tigers. Upon landing his next managing gig in 2019, the 52-year-old last only one season before he was let go by the Angels.

Ausmus would not be my first choice to manage the Mets, but team president Sandy Alderson previously had "strong interest" in him back in 2017 when they wound up choosing Mickey Callaway instead.

Not to mention, he does have a connection with Eppler which automatically makes him a possible candidate. But the Mets are in need of someone with more of a winning track record, and the Tigers fell apart under Ausmus' watch.

Buck Showalter

Speaking of proven track records, the Mets could potentially go after Buck Showalter to manage their club.

Heading into 2020, Eppler was pressured to "win now" with one-year left on his contract as GM of the Angels. As a result, he recommended Showalter to ownership, but they ultimately landed on Joe Maddon.

Showalter learned under Bill Livesey in the minors and worked for ex-Yankees GM Gene Michael while managing in the Bronx. Livesey and Michael are considered to be two of Eppler's biggest mentors in his career.

The 65-year-old Showalter also managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2010-2018, leading them to three playoff appearances and four winning records. During his tenure as manager, the Orioles won an AL East title and made the ALCS in 2014.

He has previously indicated that he'd be interested in the Mets job and would certainly "listen" if he was being considered for the opportunity.

Mike Shildt

This one should be a no-brainer. The St. Louis Cardinals shockingly fired manager Mike Shildt in October, following his team's Wild Card round exit due to "philosophical differences" regarding the direction of the organization.

But all Shildt has done since taking over the Cardinals' dugout is win. In fact, he has won at just about every level he has coached, which includes stops in St. Louis' minor league system as well.

Under Shildt, the Cardinals won a division title, recorded winning campaigns in every year with him at the helm, and have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

The 53-year-old also won the 2019 NL Manager of the Year Award and was runner up for the same title in 2021 as well.

Speaking to MLB Network on Tuesday evening, Nov. 16, during the announcement ceremony of this season's Manager of the Year Award, Shildt addressed his sudden firing for the first time since it happened.

“There’s some pain I’ve got to work through and I am doing that,” Shildt said to a TV audience. “I’m a spiritual guy, faith-based. God didn’t want me to be there anymore and he’s gonna put me in a place where he wants me and I trust that.”

“I’ll land on my feet somewhere that makes sense and better days are still ahead.”

Beyond the Mets, the Oakland Athletics are the only other team in the league with a managerial opening. But, the A's are looking to slash payroll which is why they let Bob Melvin walk to the San Diego Padres.

Eric Chavez

While Eppler was the assistant GM to Brian Cashman with the Yankees, he was credited for signing and re-signing Eric Chavez to play third base for them from 2011-2012.

Later on, Chavez worked as a special assistant to the Yankees' front office in 2014 after he retired from playing baseball. And afterwards, Eppler brought Chavez with him to the Los Angeles Angels when he landed the GM job.

Chavez first served as a special advisor to the front office, before coaching for the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City.

Eppler even interviewed Chavez for the Angels' managerial vacancy prior to the 2019 season.

According to Cashman, the Yankees have already spoken with Chavez about a spot on their coaching staff.

However, Eppler and Chavez have a close bond and in the very least, there could be some interest there for the Mets' managerial opening.

Joe Espada

Another name, who has been a hot managerial candidate over the past few years is Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada.

Like Chavez, Espada also interviewed with Eppler for the Angels' managerial job prior to the 2019 season.

Espada served as a special advisor to Cashman and Eppler with the Yankees in 2014 as well, before becoming their third-base coach in 2015.

The 46-year-old has been the Astros' bench coach since 2018, first working under A.J. Hinch and now Dusty Baker.

In addition to the Angels' vacancy, Espada has previously interviewed for both the Texas Rangers' and Chicago Cubs' managerial positions.