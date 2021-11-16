Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Report: Mets Finalizing Agreement To Make Billy Eppler Next GM

    The Mets are finalizing an agreement to make Billy Eppler their next GM.
    The search is finally over.

    The Mets are finalizing an agreement to make Billy Eppler their next general manager, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

    Eppler has decided to leave his new role as a partner in the baseball division of WME agency to join the Mets' front office.

    According to Andy Martino of SNY, Eppler will be in full control of the baseball operations department and have final say on all decisions.

    Eppler served as the GM of the Los Angeles Angels from 2015-2020. He signed some big stars to massive contracts during his tenure including Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton. He also signed superstar Mike Trout to a substantial extension.

    The 46-year-old is credited for building out the Angels' first full-time analytics department as well.

    Prior to joining the Angels, Eppler spent 10 years in the Yankees' front office as a scout and then later as their assistant GM for three seasons.

    The Mets had a rough go of trying to find a top executive to run their baseball department which turned into a long and drawn out process, but they've finally landed on an experienced candidate in Eppler.

    Ironically enough, Eppler is close friends with Milwaukee's David Stearns, per The New York Post. The Mets are targeting Stearns to be their next president of baseball operations once his contract expires with the Brewers.

    In the meantime, Eppler has a prime opportunity to prove himself by heading out the Mets' baseball department in 2022.

    As The Post also reported, Eppler and Mets owner Steve Cohen met face-to-face recently and the process started to gain momentum from there, which led to an offer.

    Now, Eppler will be the next GM of the Mets. Contract details are still being hammered out, but the club is expected to announce the hiring in the near future.

