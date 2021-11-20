Why Noah Syndergaard Shied Away From Mets' 'Uncertainty'

The silence has finally been broken.

After Noah Syndergaard shockingly chose to sign a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, rather than stay with the Mets for another season on the $18.4 million qualifying offer, he explained what truly went into his decision to jet from the only team and city he has ever known in his seven-year big-league career.

“This is kind of a make-or-break time for me,” Syndergaard said on his introductory zoom with the Angels on Friday. “I didn’t want to gamble on that kind of uncertainty that was going on with them.”

And of course, the uncertainty he is referring to is the Mets' long and drawn out search for a general manager. While the Mets spent their time hiring ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler earlier in the week, current Angels GM Perry Minasian was courting Syndergaard, which included a dinner last Friday night.

In the end, Syndergaard called the situation to sign with the Angels for more money and a change of scenery a "no-brainer."

Not only did Minasian explain how they would use the right-hander, but he also provided a detailed plan with data to show the 29-year-old how they could help him improve and re-build his value after missing the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

The Mets on the other hand, didn't keep in much communication with Syndergaard. But he understood and realized they had a lot on their plate.

“I wanted a fresh start to get back to my old self,” he said. “It was a no-brainer once I had that sit-down meeting with [general manager] Perry [Minasian].”

Interestingly enough, Eppler was being introduced by the Mets at the same time Syndergaard spoke in front of Angels' reporters.

Now, Syndergaard has officially moved on and out, and will pitch in a rotation for the Angels that features dual threat phenom and 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The hard-throwing righty is hoping to regain his pre-surgery form in order to increase his value prior to becoming a free agent again next winter.