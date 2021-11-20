Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Noah Syndergaard

    Why Noah Syndergaard Shied Away From Mets' 'Uncertainty'

    Find out why Noah Syndergaard didn't want to deal with the Mets' uncertainty next season.
    Author:

    The silence has finally been broken.

    After Noah Syndergaard shockingly chose to sign a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, rather than stay with the Mets for another season on the $18.4 million qualifying offer, he explained what truly went into his decision to jet from the only team and city he has ever known in his seven-year big-league career.

    “This is kind of a make-or-break time for me,” Syndergaard said on his introductory zoom with the Angels on Friday. “I didn’t want to gamble on that kind of uncertainty that was going on with them.”

    And of course, the uncertainty he is referring to is the Mets' long and drawn out search for a general manager. While the Mets spent their time hiring ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler earlier in the week, current Angels GM Perry Minasian was courting Syndergaard, which included a dinner last Friday night.

    In the end, Syndergaard called the situation to sign with the Angels for more money and a change of scenery a "no-brainer."

    Not only did Minasian explain how they would use the right-hander, but he also provided a detailed plan with data to show the 29-year-old how they could help him improve and re-build his value after missing the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

    Read More

    The Mets on the other hand, didn't keep in much communication with Syndergaard. But he understood and realized they had a lot on their plate.

    “I wanted a fresh start to get back to my old self,” he said. “It was a no-brainer once I had that sit-down meeting with [general manager] Perry [Minasian].”

    Interestingly enough, Eppler was being introduced by the Mets at the same time Syndergaard spoke in front of Angels' reporters.

    Now, Syndergaard has officially moved on and out, and will pitch in a rotation for the Angels that features dual threat phenom and 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

    The hard-throwing righty is hoping to regain his pre-surgery form in order to increase his value prior to becoming a free agent again next winter.

    Mets' Noah Syndergaard
    News

    Why Noah Syndergaard Shied Away From Mets' 'Uncertainty'

    2 minutes ago
    Mets finalizing agreement to make Billy Eppler next GM
    News

    Billy Eppler's Mets Plan On Spending Big In Free Agency To Contend In 2022

    15 hours ago
    Mets hire Billy Eppler as next GM.
    News

    Official: Mets Sign Billy Eppler To 4-Year Deal To Be Next GM

    Nov 18, 2021
    Mets interested in reunion with Steven Matz
    News

    Report: Mets Interested In Reunion With Steven Matz

    Nov 18, 2021
    Could the Mets acquire Nationals ace Max Scherzer
    News

    Why One MLB Executive Believes The Mets Should Go Hard For Max Scherzer

    Nov 18, 2021
    Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
    News

    Why Noah Syndergaard Ultimately Chose The Angels Over Mets

    Nov 18, 2021
    Buck Showalter is open to listening if Mets call about their managerial vacancy this offseason.
    News

    Possible Managerial Candidates For Mets New GM Billy Eppler

    Nov 17, 2021
    Mets hire Billy Eppler as next GM.
    News

    Why Billy Eppler Is More Than Qualified To Be Mets' Next GM

    Nov 16, 2021