Jarvis Landry Says He's Not Getting the Ball So Much: Is Landry Right?

Tuesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted a Thanksgiving food drive with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for the second year in a row and was asked some questions about his season and the state of the offense where he said he hasn't been getting the ball so much this season.

Landry warrants a ton of credit for his work in the community in and around Cleveland as well as Baton Rouge and Miami. As for his comments, they simply don't add up.

Landry is clearly frustrated. The team isn't winning like anyone hoped it would be to this point. His close friend Odell Beckham Jr. just left the team, a situation that Landry said "hurt" even as he says publicly he doesn't know what actually transpired to cause the separation.

Further, Landry is legitimately injured and that's wearing on him. He's admitted in the past the mental and emotional toll injuries have taken on him, causing him depression. It was an eye-opening reminder that players are people and they go through challenges, such as those with mental health just like everyone else.

Landry has done what an increasing number of players are doing in an effort to remove the stigma from mental health issues, empowering other players to seek help for themselves as well as trying to generate some badly needed empathy. He warrants credit for it.

This past offseason, Landry put in a ton of work to change his body, getting slimmer and quicker in the offseason to slightly alter his role and be a more traditional slot option, something that could be a great fit with the talent on this team.

So to go out and get injured two plays in to the second game of the season hat had to be crushing for him. He and Beckham were going to be in great shape and be the one-two punch just like they were at LSU and they ended up playing just two games together. If that wasn't bad enough, he comes back to play in the rainy, windy game against the Denver Broncos, the first with Beckham and he twists the same knee again, causing a different injury.

So it's completely reasonable for Landry to be letting some of that emotion come through when talking about the Browns, but it doesn't make what he's saying ring true.

First, Landry admits he's dealing with the injury, says he's working through it and giving everything he has when he's out there on the field. He always does. Landry gave it all through the hip injury in 2019, his best season with the team. Landry played hard through broken ribs last season among other issues he was battling.

So to say he's not sure why he's not getting the ball more... he just said why. He's playing injured, but there isn't a drop off in targets.

Jarvis Landry is second on the team in raw targets. Austin Hooper has 35 in ten games while Landry is now tied with Odell Beckham, who both have been targeted 34 times in six games and he was only in the Houston Texans game for two plays as he suffered a knee injury when he caught a pass.

The 5.6 targets he gets per game do in fact lead the team. He's down from 6.7 targets in 2020. Removing the Texans game where he only played two snaps, he's been targeted 6.6 times per game in the other five, which is pretty much identical.

In 2020, Landry played in 15 games in the regular season and was targeted on 22.5 percent of Baker Mayfield's passes.

In 2021, Landry has played six games thus far and has been targeted on 20.3 percent of passes from Mayfield and Case Keenum. Once again, removing the Texans game where he was only in for two plays and the Landry has been targeted 22.6 percent of the time.

In fact, he's actually getting targeted more often this year relative to the number of snaps he's been on the field. In 2020, Landry was targeted 101 times on 699 offensive snaps (14.4 percent) and he's been targeted 34 times on 223 snaps (15.2 percent).

Landry simply played poorly in 2021. Like so many things on the offensive side of the ball for the Browns, he has struggled. He averaged 8.3 yards per target last year compared to just 6.4 this year.

Maybe that number would be higher if not for the fact that Landry has dropped three of the 34 targets he's gotten this year.

The bigger problem for Landry is he did not play well in the matchups where he normally thrives. Landry is most effective against zone teams where he can find holes and settle in space and the Steelers have consistently operated in zone defenses and he has had great games against Pittsburgh, which is part of the reason he's been loved by fans.

That was punctuated by his performance in Pittsburgh scoring a 40-yard touchdown reception, helping the Browns win the first playoff game in decades. The Browns ended up putting up 48 points in that game, but that will one of the first, perhaps the most indelible of that game.

Not every game against the Steelers has come with high production, but he's always been reliable and efficient. That is until this year. Landry made some plays, catching five passes for 65 yards. Unfortunately, on the other five targets, he dropped two passes including the last drive of the game when the Browns were driving with a chance to win. Landry also lost a fumble on their side of the field and had a bewildering false start penalty.

Landry hadn't played that poorly since the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs where he caught seven passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. He also had a key drop in that game.

Traditionally, Landry has not fared well against man coverage. With an injured knee, it's even more difficult and the game against the New England Patriots highlighted the issue. He caught four passes for just 26 yards.

There may be a part of Landry that knows this is going to be his last season with the Browns as well. The Browns simply aren't going to pay him $16.6 million next year and restructuring doesn't look realistic. That may be adding to frustration because if the Browns release Landry this offseason, it will not help his bargaining power with other teams to coming off what could be the worst season of his career.

If Landry wants the ball more, he should catch more of the passes that get thrown to him and simply play better.

