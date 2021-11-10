Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Browns Designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Return from IR

    Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns have designated rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve, allowing him to practice with the team.
    The Cleveland Browns have announced they are designating rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain and the team will have three weeks to activate him or he will revert to injured reserve.

    The designation makes it so JOK can practice, which is going to be critical in determining when he's truly able to come back. If the Browns feel good about him, he could be back for the New England Patriots this week, but this may be about easing him into the lineup as he continues to rehab in order to play in both upcoming games matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, which could be critical in the race for the AFC North crown.

    Because JOK's game is predicated on speed and quickness, he has to be free to run in order to be effective. He will either need some time to continue working through the injury or he's simply able to deal with a significant amount of pain in order to endure.

    That likely won't damper enthusiasm as JOK was an impact player for the Browns almost immediately and can provide a boost of athleticism and energy into the second level of the defense.

    The defense is coming off of a good performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and the trend over the past three weeks has been positive. JOK could come back at the perfect time for the Browns defense to become one of the better groups in the NFL.

    May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
