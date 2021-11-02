LeBron James: ‘OBJ Will Show Again Why He’s Special, Free OBJ’

Today with it being the NFL trade deadline there has been all kinds of talk involving Odell Beckham Jr.. The latest comes from Akron’s very own LeBron James, who obviously has a large following and his word carries weight amongst people. Also, a guy that knows a thing or two about leaving Cleveland.

James, like all of us, has probably seen all of the Beckham rumors floating around. These rumors heated up even more so after Beckham Sr. went on a rant about his son, how he’s not the problem and how he is consistently open.

James and Beckham Jr. are friends and have been pictured hanging out many times over the years. Both are Nike athletes, so that likely plays a role in it. James is a known Cleveland Browns fan, but claims to be a Dallas Cowboys fan much of the time.

With the Tweet, James likely knows it is going to stir even more up than there already is. Things likely won’t quiet down until either Beckham Jr. plays well in Cleveland, or when he is off the team. The Browns have no plans to trade Beckham as of today’s trade deadline.

Browns Have no Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Today

With James statement he believes that Beckham can either figure it out in Cleveland or go flourish else where. Likely the second option with his ‘#FreeOBJ’ antic. It will take time to see on either front and for the time being this is just more fuel to the fire today.