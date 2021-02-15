Zac Thomas - Quarterback Appalachian State Mountaineers Scouting Report

ZAC THOMAS | Appalachian State | QB | #12 | rSr | 6002 | 200 | 4.56 | Trussville, AL | Hewitt-Trussville

Overview:

Thomas has quietly developed into one of the most dynamic dual-threat signal-callers on the collegiate level over the last two seasons. Thomas is a gifted athlete who does some of his best work outside of structure and in the run game. He has a quick compact delivery that is clean when working through his progressions. Thomas is a rhythm thrower who mostly gets through his reads in a quick enough fashion. His athletic prowess allows him to stay patient as a passer, showing the ability to extend the pocket when the need arises. His athleticism is huge, but it doesn’t take away from Thomas’ lack of prototypical size and arm talent. His arm strength leaves a ton to be desired, limiting his ability to affect multiple levels of the defense. There is a cap to the effectiveness he can have as a passer. He has some batted passes on film and needs to do a better job working various arm slots to find appropriate throwing lanes. Tight-window throws are a no go for Thomas. He has almost no ability to drive the football into those tight windows. As a college quarterback, Thomas is a tremendous watch. Unfortunately, his physical traits may limit his effectiveness at the next level. A move up north might be a wise decision for long-term success as a professional quarterback.

Background:

Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year during the 2018 season. Has been named as an All-Sun Belt honoree in each of the last two seasons, including first team this past season. Thomas is 23-3 as a starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. Was rated as a two-star recruit coming out of Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama by Rivals, Scout and 247Sports. Coached by Josh Floyd in high school. Chose Appalachian State over offers from Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Akron.

