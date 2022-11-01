How Daniel Jones's Game Has Matured This Year

For the first three years of his career, one of the biggest issues New York Giants fans and analysts had with Daniel Jones was his consistent problems with decision-making.

Whether the concerns were with Jones’ tendency to hold onto the ball too long, force a ball to a receiver in traffic, or run when there were better options, the concerns were there.

Now under the third head coach of his career, Jones is in the midst of what is arguably the best year of his career so far. What Jones is doing isn’t flashy--it’s the farthest thing from flashy. Jones has been more calm, patient, and conservative than he’s ever been on the field while leading his Giants to six wins - the most he’s had in a single season as a starter.

Ironically, Jones has played the best football of his career despite having arguably the worst skill position groups he’s ever had in the NFL. Yes, Jones is being helped by the monster year that running back Saquon Barkley has had and the fact that most of the defensive matchups he’s faced match up favorably for his skillset, but that should take nothing away from the season he’s had.

Pocket Presence

In his career, Jones has 39 fumbles in 46 games. The huge majority of those fumbles came while Jones was standing in the pocket looking to pass but couldn’t sense the pressure quickly enough and got strip-sacked.

In 2022 he’s got three fumbles so far, with the reason for this improvement being that Jones is navigating the pocket better than he ever has.

You can see Jones drop back into the pocket with immediate pressure off the edge and from the interior on the left. Jones finishes his drop, steps up into the pocket with his eyes downfield and arm ready to cock back and throw. Ultimately, he decides to take off running as he sees his receivers covered and Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell close in.

On top of making the right read and decision to tuck and run, Jones avoids the extra hit by getting out of bounds after picking up the first down.

Jones is more comfortable in the pocket than he’s ever been. Part of that is scheme, part is confidence as a passer, and part is likely due to having the best offensive line he’s played behind. That last part isn’t saying much, but it’s still true.

Jones currently has the third-longest time to throw among players with at least 20 pass attempts at 3.18 seconds. Multiple factors go into this time for quarterbacks: receivers taking long to get open, working through progressions, scrambling in the backfield, trying to push the ball downfield, and more. The stat isn’t necessarily indicative of anything without context, but for Jones, it appears that being able to navigate the pocket is helping him have more time to find the right play.

Looking at this play as a better way to highlight Jones as a passer, the offensive line had to account for six rushers pre-snap before the two most likely rushers (the defensive linemen in three-point stances) dropped back into coverage.

Malik Harrison, the linebacker lined up directly in front of Jon Feliciano, just bull rushes Feliciano back six yards right into the lap of Jones. Evan Neal gives depth on the right side of the offensive line, while Andrew Thomas is trying to pick up two rushers on the left side.

Jones has a lane if he wants to take off between Feliciano and Glowinski, who moved to the right to help Evan Neal. Instead, Jones finishes his drop, shuffles one step to the right, and with pressure closing in, he finds a receiver over the middle in Wan’Dale Robinson.

I feel like it’s also important to note that the ball was slightly behind Robinson, who still reeled it in, but it’s important to remember that this was Robinson’s first game back from injury. Jones and Robinson haven’t had much time to gel, and Jones probably didn’t expect the ball to be behind Robinson but was instead trying to lead him, miscalculating Robinson’s speed.

Perhaps my biggest issue with Jones’ fumble issue wasn’t that he kept losing the ball; rather, he would be oblivious to pressure coming in and would get blindsided. In 2022, he’s doing a much better job navigating, manipulating, and operating in the pocket.

Working Through Progressions

While navigation in the pocket is as good as it’s been for Jones, it might not be the area where he’s improved the most. Jones has made significant strides working through progressions in terms of having the patience to wait in the pocket and making the right decision with the ball.

On this play in week one, you can see Daniel Jones take the snap and works through his progressions patiently. Jones’ first read is Sterling Shepard, who runs a whip route as the middle receiver on the left but is blanketed. Next, Jones moves his eyes towards the middle of the field, where Brian Daboll gave Jones a “window” to look through.

This window is becoming increasingly popular in the modern game where there’s less looking for a specific target and more looking at multiple targets in the same line of sight but at different levels. Jones looks into the window and can see Saquon Barkley, Tanner Hudson, and Richie James all running in the hashes.

The mental decision is the right one - James has a step, there’s a ton of room underneath and toward the sideline, and Jones can’t get the ball where it needs to be. That’s perhaps the most frustrating part of Jones’ development from 2021 to 2022. He’s making the right decision most of the time but doesn’t consistently connect.

Spoiler alert: this next play is also an incompletion, but the decision-making process is there again.

Jones takes the snap and does a great job here of not only going through his reads but also taking his time and circling back to Marcus Johnson. It looks like Marcus Johnson is the first receiver Jones looks at before scanning the field toward his left.

Jones has Darius Slayton as his second read on top of the screen, followed by Wan’Dale Robinson and Tanner Hudson. After that, Jones looks like he takes another glance to the top of the screen for Slayton before looking at and throwing to Marcus Johnson.

The ball is thrown to pretty much the only spot Johnson even has a chance at making a play, but Seahawks CB Mike Jackson is there to impact the play and force an incompletion. The most impressive part of this play is that Jones goes through those progressions quickly, catching the snap with 3:18 remaining in the quarter and releasing the ball with 3:15 left.

Scrambling

I think it’s safe to say that most people would agree that Jones is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. While he’s been one of the best running quarterbacks around, Jones has taken strides to get more aggressive when he picks his spots as a runner.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones faced one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL and decided to be just as aggressive as a runner. Jones scrambled six times against the Jaguars for 65 yards, his second-most scrambles in a game this season and his most scramble yards this season.

The Jaguars ran cover 0, sending six rushers with man coverage across the board - leaving plenty of room to run if you could find a lane, which Jones did. It’s a quick-trigger decision that Jones made, but it was the right one.

In Jones’ career, he’s never had more than 27 scrambles in a season - until this year, when he’s already got 32. That might be one of the clearest Daboll-principles we’ve seen Jones take in as a quarterback that we saw with Josh Allen and the Bills. If the defense is going to disrespect your legs and give you the lane, take off and make them pay.

Once again, against the Cowboys, the defense tried defending the Giants with man coverage. The Cowboys showed a 5-1 front, sent all five rushers and had man coverage underneath with just a deep safety over the top.

The offensive line handled their assignments well, with Jon Feliciano doing exceptionally well by moving his assignment to the side. Knowing there would be pressure from the rush, Jones stepped up and took off running.

Perhaps the best part about this run was Jones having the awareness to slide and avoid taking any unnecessary hits.

Final Thoughts

Is watching Daniel Jones the best quarterbacking you’re ever going to see? Of course not, but Jones has greatly improved his mental game, making him a much more efficient and effective QB.

Jones has been making the most of a not-great situation as far as pass-catchers go and, despite having the third-longest time to throw in the NFL, also has the fourth-shortest average target depth due to his willingness to take the check down.

It isn’t the flashiest style of play, but for a team that’s playing stout defense and running the ball exceptionally well, Jones is doing exactly what he needs to do to keep this team in games and win them.

Join the Giants Country Community