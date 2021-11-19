Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
How Giants Tackle Andrew Thomas Got Back on Track Following Rocky Rookie Season

Giants second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas learned a few new technique tricks from offensive line coach Rob Sale, including one in particular that's helped him improve his game.
Author:

If you're looking for a candidate for the most improved Giants from his rookie season to Year 2, look no further than left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The fourth overall pick in last year's draft, Thomas, at times, looked more like a mistake than a shutdown left tackle capable of pitching shutouts every week.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas led all rookie tackles last year with 57 pass pressures allowed. That performance left many to wonder if the Giants had blundered in selecting Thomas as the first offensive tackle off the board ahead of Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, and Tristian Wirfs.

The Giants, however, didn't give up on their young offensive lineman. After undergoing a cleanup procedure on his ankle--an injury he played with for his entire rookie season--he went to work on training to play both left and right tackle while focusing on his fundamentals.

There was one particular adjustment Thomas, a top-rated college tackle prospect, had to make that has helped him play more effectively in his second season, and that is his hand punch.

Thomas recently explained to Giants Country that he was coached to strike with both hands simultaneously in college. With the Giants, he's worked on learning to throw a single punch to jar defensive linemen from getting into his chest or invading his space.

"In the NFL, the rush is timed," he said. "The (defender) strikes really well so you have to work on independent hand strikes and sometimes that can throw off your balance and cause problems with your feet. So that's something that I had learn and are still still working today."

According to offensive line coach Rob Sale, who is working with Thomas for the first time this season, the second-year left tackle has continued to take significant steps forward.

"Every snap, he's gotten tighter with this foot work, his hands, keeping his hands independent of his feet, staying on the inside half playing long using his athleticism," Sale said.

The results have the Giants excited. Before landing on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, Thomas went from being the pressures allowed leader in his draft class to allowing the fewest (seven) among the ten tackles who have played in at least 250 blocking snaps.

Thomas's presence has also affected the Giants' passing game. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the passing offense have averaged 285.2 yards per game with Thomas in the lineup; without him, that average has dropped to 158.2 yards per game.

In terms of pressure, Jones has been hit as he's thrown the ball twice (out of three times this season) without Thomas in the lineup. And he's absorbed the bulk of his sacks (11) with Thomas sidelined.

Getting a healthy Thomas back into the lineup has been a top priority for the Giants, who opened the injured tackle's 21-day window on Wednesday after officially designating him for return off injured reserve.

Thomas said it's more important now than ever to stay true to his technique as he works his way back into the flow.

"Technique plays a huge part," Thomas said. "If I'm not athletic enough to recover a certain way against a guy, then knowing that I'm in the right position can, a lot of times, help with those things. So I'm just trying to hone in on my technique and be as close to perfect as I can."

