Team(s)
New England Patriots, Holy Cross Crusaders

Local Prospect Spotlight: Benton Whitley, DE, Holy Cross

Springfield MA native, Benton Whitley, has a legitimate shot to have his name called on NFL Draft weekend.

Benton Whitley, the exciting edge rusher from Holy Cross sat down with Patriot Maven's very own Kevin Tame Jr for this exclusive Zoom Interview, which can be viewed in the above video.

Name: Benton Whitley

Position: Defensive End

School: Holy Cross

Size: 6’-3" 257lbs

Player Comp:  Chandler Jones

Whitley enjoyed a stellar season for the Holy Cross Crusaders in 2021. Due to COVID-19, the regular season was cut short and actually played during Spring of 2021. As outlined by goholycross.com, he is a three-time All-Patriot League selection. He also earned Second Team All-ECAC. He also received an invitation to participate in the NFLPA Bowl.

As a junior in 2019, Whitley started all 13 games at defensive end. He totaled 33 tackles on the year, including 28 solo stops, five sacks, and seven tackles for loss. He also defended two pass breakups. In arguably the most important game of the season, he tallied four tackles with one tackle for loss during the playoff game at Monmouth. He finished the season ranked ninth in the Patriot League in sacks.

In his senior campaign, Benton finished with 49 tackles, 11.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He had six tackles in the Patriot League Championship game against Bucknell, along with one quarterback hurry and two sacks for a loss of 25 yards. His style of play on the field has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones.

The Crusaders finished the regular season at 9-2, which was good for first place in the Patriot League. Unfortunately, their season fell a little short after a second-round playoff loss to Villanova.

Whitley_Z6A_8020_2_
