Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

The outside linebacker has reportedly wanted out of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, the team announced.

Ingram, 32, spoke with head coach Mike Tomlin about his lack of playing time and reportedly told the team he'd like to be traded. The three-time Pro Bowler played just 26% of the defensive snaps in his last game. He was out with a groin injury in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

Initial reports claimed the Steelers received an offer from the Chiefs but did not want to trade Ingram within the AFC. The edge rusher signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Pittsburgh late in the offseason.

Through six games, Ingram has 10 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. He'll join Frank Clark and Chris Jones as the Chiefs' pass rush.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

