Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers replace Melvin Ingram on the active roster.

PITTSBURGH -- In light of the Melvin Ingram trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted edge rusher Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster.

The Steelers traded Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Ingram was reportedly unhappy in Pittsburgh and was hoping for a new start at the deadline.

To replace the backup outside linebacker, the Steelers elevated Charlton. The former first-round pick has spent the last month on the practice squad before playing in his first game this past weekend.

Against the Cleveland Browns, Charlton played 10 defensive snaps.

