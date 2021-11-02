Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

    The Pittsburgh Steelers replace Melvin Ingram on the active roster.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- In light of the Melvin Ingram trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted edge rusher Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster. 

    The Steelers traded Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Ingram was reportedly unhappy in Pittsburgh and was hoping for a new start at the deadline.

    To replace the backup outside linebacker, the Steelers elevated Charlton. The former first-round pick has spent the last month on the practice squad before playing in his first game this past weekend. 

    Against the Cleveland Browns, Charlton played 10 defensive snaps. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

    Steelers Still in Wide-Open AFC Race

    Chris Boswell Jokes About Fake Field Goal

    'Ohio Boy' Big Ben on Win in Cleveland

    Taco Charlton
    News

    Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16592463_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Kicker, DT to Practice Squad

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16767384_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17069623_168388034_lowres
    News

    No ManningCast for Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Matchup

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16556576_168388034_lowres
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gives Random Kid PS5

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16621943_168388034_lowres (1)
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16836402_168388034_lowres
    News

    Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17069104_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Got the Last Word on Myles Garrett's QB Graveyard

    Nov 1, 2021