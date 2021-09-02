Former Cowboys LB Returns To Texans' Active Roster

A former Dallas Cowboys linebacker is back in to the mix for the Texans

HOUSTON -- The Texans re-signed former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas and placed safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve.

Thomas was signed to a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason before being released.

Thomas, 29, is a former undrafted free agent from South Carolina State who initially signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Moore has been sidelined during training camp. He can be activated after three games.

The Texans submitted a $2.133 million original round tender for Moore this offseason.

A former undrafted free agent from Mississippi, Moore is a special-teams standout who started five of 11 games last season despite missing time on injured reserve with a strained hamstring.

The Texans like Moore's range and competitiveness. He recorded a career-high 35 tackles in 2020 with one sack and two quarterback hits.

The Texans contemplated a longer-term deal with Moore during the regular season, but nothing developed as a few preliminary proposals were discussed.

Houston now will carry seven linebackers on the active roster. Currently, the team projects to start Zach Cunningham, Kevin Pierre-Louis and veteran Christian Kirksey under new coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme. Other linebackers include Neville Hewitt, Kamu Grugier-Hill and rookie Garret Wallow.

Thomas was considered a special teams ace during his time in Dallas. In 2019, his reps on special teams increased from 33 to 51 percent. Over the past two seasons, Thomas recorded 81 tackles and two quarterback hits.

Could the Texans be looking to add him value for kickoffs and returns?

Houston opens the season on Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

