What Would It Take For Texans To Trade No. 3?

Houston Texans could command ransom to trade down from third overall pick

The Houston Texans may be sitting pretty with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but general manager Nick Caserio has been open about trading back under the right circumstances.

So what would it take for Caserio to pull the trigger? Well, there are plenty of examples on what sort of compensation Houston would receive given that the third overall pick has been traded three times in the last five years.

2017 - San Francisco 49ers to Chicago Bears

Talk about a trade backfiring. To move up just one spot to second overall in order to acquire quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago traded a boatload to San Francisco. In this deal, the 49ers acquired the third overall pick, a 2017 third-round pick, a 2017 fourth-round pick and a 2018 third-round pick.

2018 - Indianapolis Colts to New York Jets

Moving forward one year to find the Jets swinging and missing for a quarterback. Moving up three spots to third, the Colts received the sixth overall pick, two 2018 second-round picks and a second-round pick in 2019. Again, in hindsight, the team trading out of third overall won the deal.

2021 - Miami Dolphins to San Francisco 49ers

Just last yea, the 49ers were once again involved in a high-states trade to acquire a quarterback (Trey Lance) at No. 3. The price was the 12th pick, a 2021 third-round pick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023.

If Caserio is looking for a trade to duplicate, the Dolphins/49ers deal is the one.

Three first-rounders and a third would, in theory, accelerate Houston's rebuild even further by giving the Texans eight first-round picks in the next three drafts

The New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers all have two picks in this year's first round. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, lead the way with three.

Also worth mentioning, the Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins all have two first-round picks next year, which also could be used as bargaining chips.

In terms of which team looks the most likely to move up to third overall, the quarterback-needy Seahawks, Giants and Lions are possibilities, with perhaps the Eagles.

NFL Network recently projected the equally quarterback-needy Atlanta Falcons as looking to jump to third overall in a recent mock draft.

With quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett appearing to rise up draft boards in the last week, Caserio could hold the golden ticket to another haul of draft picks to add to his burgeoning treasure chest.