NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

Kyle Hamilton is an All-American standout, but is his position too rich for the Texans to draft at No. 3?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans can't be picking in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are far too many questions at positions long-term than answers entering the offseason.

Houston currently owns the No. 3 pick. Outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, the board is wide open for a general manager to make a selection with a franchise-changing type player?

Is third overall too high thought for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton? That's honestly a question that only can be answered by picks ahead of the Texans.

Hamilton, the 6-4 safety with the speed of a cornerback and strength of a linebacker, is the ideal tone-setter for new coach Lovie Smith's defense. A natural playmaker regardless of the position, Hamilton isn't limited to one role on defense.

Although his 220-pound frame would suggest that strong safety is the more natural fit, Hamilton took snaps at free safety in the past. There's no reason to think that the former Irish defender wouldn't flourish in coverage down the field in a predominant zone-based look under Smith's play design.

Then again, Hamilton is a heat-seeking missile that loves to make plays at the line of scrimmage. A wrap-up tackler that rarely lets his target slip, his read and reaction against the run make him one of the more unique players in the class.

What Caserio must consider is the value of the selection. Is a safety worth a top-five pick? History would suggest otherwise.

Since 2000, only eight safeties have been drafted in the top 10, with two being selected top five. Of the eight, only Eric Berry and Jamal Adams have made the All-Pro roster on more than one occasion.

Berry was a three-time first-team All-Pro and selected fifth overall in 2010 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams, who was selected sixth overall by the New York Jets in 2017, has three All-Pro titles, but two were as a member of the second team.

Is that enough for Hamilton to be in play at No. 3?

The pecking order for positions usually goes quarterback, pass rusher, offensive tackle, and then "best player available." Houston seems content running it back next fall with rookie Davis Mills at quarterback.

Barring a Laremy Tunsil trade, the offensive tackle position might be set with Tytus Howard moving back to right tackle. This now leaves the "BPA" method or a pass rusher for Houston to address.

Again, Jacksonville and Detroit hold the cards there.

Should a name such as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux be available, they offer more value with a high-end pick. Houston finished with 32 sacks in 2021, but that was the fifth-fewest in the league.

Thibodeaux, the 6-5 pass rusher from Oregon, is projected to be the top player in the class but could drop with a bad showcase at the NFL Combine next month. Hutchinson, the 6-6 defender and Heisman finalist, has been linked to the Lions since the regular season came to a close.

If both Thibodeaux and Hutchinson are gone, Hamilton very well should be in play for Caserio and the Texans. If not, it's hard to imagine justifying a safety over a pass rusher for a team that struggled in that department a season ago.