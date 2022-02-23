How Should Texans Address Tight End In Offseason?

Texans have options in free agency and draft to upgrade tight end in Pep Hamilton's offense

HOUSTON -- There isn't one "right" way to address issues in free agency. The Houston Texans should have a multitude of plans to correct the woes surrounding the franchise entering 2022.

Tight end is one position that needs an upgrade. With Pep Hamilton moving to offensive coordinator, expect more up-tempo and an emphasis on running the football. To that end, a strong tight end to add in run blocking is essential.

"It's a tight-end driven offense for sure," new Texans tight end coach Tim Berbenich said Tuesday. "That started back at the Stanford days and it carried over to the Colts' system."

Houston needs to address its inability to run the football in both free agency and upcoming draft. The Texans also need depth at tight end beyond Brevin Jordan.

Berbenich said the team will study the open market and draft to find playmakers tat fit what Hamilton and coach Lovie Smith are looking for. Berbenich is hopeful to find tight ends that can both block and catch.

"We'd love to be able to do both," Berbenich said. "Sometimes you can't always find that, you have to understand that."

What should Houston do? Here's a look at the current status of the position entering free agency and combine week.

CURRENT ROSTER

Brevin Jordan: Jordan made the most of his time last last season, becoming a go-to target in the red zone for rookie quarterback Davis Mills. In his final six games, Jordan recorded 14 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

NAMES IN FREE AGENCY TO TARGET

- Atlanta Falcons Hayden Hurst: The former first-round pick could make sense for Hamilton's scheme. While he hasn’t lived up to his draft pedigree, the 28-year-old veteran caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Falcons. Hurst is also a willing blocker and plays more of the traditional "Y" tight end role.

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard: Another name who hasn't been build up to the top-20 status, Howard is a victim of bad scheme fit. Bruce Arians utilized the tight ends as red zone targets and blockers early on, and when Rob Gronkowski arrived, he became the go-to guy. Howard is an high-end blocker and does win short-yardage matchups when lined up against linebackers and safeties.

- Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz: Schultz might receive the franchise tag, but if not, he's likely the prime target in free agency. Over the past two seasons, the former fourth-rounder has accumulated 141 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Schultz also has vastly improved as a blocker since arriving from Stanford.

- Cleveland Browns David Njoku: Although still needs to improve blocking on the line, Njoku has upside as a full-time starter. He's averaged 11.9 yards per reception and has shown ability to win at every level of the defense. He's also still young enough to be a cornerstone piece at only 25.

NAMES IN DRAFT TO TARGET

- Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert: Two-way weapon for any offense. He can catch ball across the middle and in the red zone, and might be the most well-rounded blocker in the class. Last season, the 6-5 senior caught 26 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

- Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson: Ferguson is a lesser-version of Ruckert. He mirrors the same skill set, but isn't as polished as a blocker. Last season, Ferguson averaged a career-low 9.8 yards, but did lead the team in catches with 46. He's a work-in-progress, with upside as a traditional "Y" target.

- Iowa State's Charlie Kolar: Kolar is your traditional tight end. He's a physical blocker in the trenches and comes from an offense that catered to running back Breece Hall. Kolar also rarely drops passes, recording three straight seasons of 40-plus receptions.

- Virginia's Jelani Woods: A 6-7 and 275 pounds, there isn't a better in-line option than Woods. He's tough in run blocking and isn't afraid to get dirty to win at the point of attack. Last season, Woods showed off his red zone ability, recording a career-best eight touchdowns.