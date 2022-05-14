Skip to main content

Coach Lovie Smith Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB

Lovie Smith addressed the Houston Texans' running back group and his expectations of rookie Dameon Pierce.

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans have aimed to create a running back room filled with "unique" players - and rookie Dameon Pierce is definitely that.

A vibrant, high-energy character off the field, the fourth-round pick is widely expected to play a significant role in Houston's running game at some point, a suggestion fueled further by Smith's clear confidence in him.

"We drafted Dameon in mind with having a guy that can get yards in between the tackles," Smith said, per The Texans Wire. "He is a tough football player, confident football player. We feel like we have a role for him. You can’t ever have too many good running backs. I think as you look at our running back position, they all bring something a little bit different, little bit unique to the position."

Dameon-Pierce 1

In 50 games for the Florida Gators, Pierce was consistently productive throughout. His best year came in 2021 when on 100 carries he rushed for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also a threat in the passing game, he had 216 yards receiving and a further three touchdowns.

 All in all, Pro Football Focus had him graded as their top college running back.

However, Pierce will have to battle it out with veterans Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman, and Darius Anderson for reps.

Rex Burkhead, Davis Mills

Royce freeman

Dare Ogunbowale

"I know Pep (Hamilton), Danny Barrett, [and] the rest of our offensive staff are looking forward to seeing how that all plays out," Smith said. "All the guys pretty much that we have in our group have had their moments carrying the football. Can’t wait to get to OTAs coming up and then training camp."

