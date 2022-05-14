Coach Lovie Smith Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans have aimed to create a running back room filled with "unique" players - and rookie Dameon Pierce is definitely that.
A vibrant, high-energy character off the field, the fourth-round pick is widely expected to play a significant role in Houston's running game at some point, a suggestion fueled further by Smith's clear confidence in him.
"We drafted Dameon in mind with having a guy that can get yards in between the tackles," Smith said, per The Texans Wire. "He is a tough football player, confident football player. We feel like we have a role for him. You can’t ever have too many good running backs. I think as you look at our running back position, they all bring something a little bit different, little bit unique to the position."
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
In 50 games for the Florida Gators, Pierce was consistently productive throughout. His best year came in 2021 when on 100 carries he rushed for 574 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also a threat in the passing game, he had 216 yards receiving and a further three touchdowns.
Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal
The Texans have locked up their second round wide receiver pick to a four-year deal.
Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return
Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in Week 3 for the first time at the Texans coach.
Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Will Play In 2022, No Timetable On Return
There is no timetable on when John Metchie III will return to play, but the Houston Texans are expecting to have their rookie wide receiver on the field at some point during the season.
Lovie Smith Leads Texans Day 1 Of Rookie Minicamp
The Houston Texans held their first day of rookie minicamp with coach Lovie Smith at the helms.
Former Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis Tries Out For Texans
Former A&M top receiver Quartney Davis will try to make the Houston Texans' 90-man roster
Texans Officially Sign Dozen UFDA Rookies Prior To Camp
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Schedule Prediction: Breaking Down Every Texans Game
This is how we predict all 17 games will go for the Houston Texans this upcoming season.
Texans Sign No. 3 Pick Derek Stingley Jr. to 4-Year Deal
The Houston Texans have locked up their top draft pick with a fully-guaranteed deal
All in all, Pro Football Focus had him graded as their top college running back.
However, Pierce will have to battle it out with veterans Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman, and Darius Anderson for reps.
Rex Burkhead
Royce Freeman
Dare Ogunbowale
"I know Pep (Hamilton), Danny Barrett, [and] the rest of our offensive staff are looking forward to seeing how that all plays out," Smith said. "All the guys pretty much that we have in our group have had their moments carrying the football. Can’t wait to get to OTAs coming up and then training camp."