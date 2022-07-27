Texans Place Three On PUP List Ahead Of Training Camp
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will open training camp on Friday and have placed three players on the PUP list Wednesday afternoon.
The Texans announced that defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, defensive back Tristin McCollum and tight end Teagan Quitoriano would miss the beginning of training camp.
Jenkins is returning to the Texans for his second stint in Houston. Injuries resulted in Jenkins appearing in 11 games, where he notched 20 tackles, five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. A nagging knee injury hampered Jenkins' 2021 campaign.
He signed with the Texans in March of 2021 after playing his first five seasons with the New York Jets.
McCollum and Quitoriano are rookies who will not be ready to hit the field for their first training camp practice.
The Texans drafted Quitoriano in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in April. He spent four seasons playing for Oregon State, recording 512 receiving yards on 40 catches and six touchdowns.
After going undrafted, the Texans signed McCollum as a free agent in May. McCollum played five seasons at Sam Houston and became one of the top defensive backs in the Southland Conference. He finished his collegiate career with 229 tackles, 20 pass deflections, 4.0 sacks and three interceptions.
“Looking at the rookies now, they're in offense, defense, defensive huddles and making plays," coach Lovie Smith said when asked how the Texans' rookies are transiting to the NFL in June. "You want them to blend in. We liked the class before they got here. We like them even more now. Quite a few of them will contribute this year."