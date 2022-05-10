Skip to main content

Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?

Expectations for the Texans in 2022 aren't very high, but can they use their schedule as an excuse?

Despite a slew of picks and what was generally considered to be a successful NFL Draft, the Houston Texans shouldn't be expected to compete in 2022. Rebuilding takes time, especially with a young quarterback and a new coach.

And while a team has no control over its schedule from year to year, it can, at times, be used as an excuse for failure when the schedule Gods don't smile upon you. Should Houston fans start praying?

Per CBS Sports, the Texans rank No. 19 in strength of schedule. Their 2021 opponents compiled a 141-148 record, or a .488 winning percentage.

The Texans get the normal AFC South opponents, the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans home and away as part of the division schedule.

Houston's non-division home games include the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.

The Texans will be on the road next season against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

Across the rest of the AFC South, the Titans possess the eighth-easiest strength of schedule at .471 with opponents last season compiling a 135-152-2 record. The Jaguars and Colts are tied for the sixth-easiest strength of schedule at .469 after opponents went 135-153-1 in 2021.

Houston is trying to bounce back from a 4-13 season in 2021 and will do so under new leadership on the sideline from coach Lovie Smith. 

As Smith and general manager Nick Caserio move forward without former quarterback Deshaun Watson who was traded to Cleveland, the task will be injecting new draft picks into the existing roster while still developing second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

The NFL will release its full schedule on Thursday.

