Texans' Rookie After First NFL TD: 'Almost Threw Up'

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan "almost threw up" after his first touchdown for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

One of the few crumbs of comfort to come out of the Houston Texans' seventh straight loss of the season on Sunday - this time 38-22 at the hands of the L.A. Rams - was the performance of rookie Brevin Jordan.

His first NFL appearance was worth the wait.

The 6-foot-3 245-pound tight end from Miami has had to wait for his chance with Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, and Antony Auclair all ahead of him in the depth chart. But with Brown ruled out against L.A., Jordan's turn finally came and he took his opportunity and ran with it.

He finished the game with three receptions on four targets for 41 yards and his first career NFL touchdown.

So how did he react in such a special moment?

"I almost threw up," Jordan said. "It was crazy. I was so excited like I didn’t even know how to feel. It was one of those feelings where I kind of, I don’t know. Everything just got blurry. I just wanted to throw up. It was kind of a weird feeling. But once I got to the sideline and all the guys were congratulating me, it was a great feeling"

Trying not to vomit probably isn't how he'd imagined celebrating his first touchdown.

Regardless, it was a solid first game for the rookie who has all the tangibles and athleticism you could want from a tight end. Of course, height, size, and speed aren't enough to succeed at the next level and Jordan admitted that while this is no easy business, he feel's he's progressed and become more mature since the summer.

"Getting into a routine, learning how to be a pro, a true pro at this," Jordan said. "The NFL is not an easy business, especially as a rookie. Just learning the ins and outs of the league. I think that’s helped me a lot."

Hopefully, this will be just the start for Jordan who finds himself in a team that is looking for young players to build themselves around. And moving forward, Jordan is aiming to be a complete tight end.

"I don’t want to be a guy that has to just come in on third down or has a specific play to get the ball or come in and just be a blocker," Jordan said. "I want to be a complete tight end. I want to be a guy where they can put me out wide on first down and then second down, I can come block on the end. That’s always what a tight end wants to be. I feel like in my opinion. Every tight end should want to be a whole dynamic tight end."

A member of a "very close" rookie group including quarterback Davis Mills, defensive tackle Roy Lopez, and wide receiver Nico Collins, Jordan went on to say that he and his fellow freshmen; "feel like we’re sleepers. Guys have their own opinions on the draft process and stuff. But we feel like we’re all sleepers."

Now with a game ball and game-worn jersey to his name, Jordan and his fellow "sleepers" can look to next week as another opportunity to stake their claims as potential cornerstones for the Texans moving forward.

Here's to hoping he doesn't throw up along the way.