Bayern Munich Midfielder Questions Mentality After Conceding Two Late Goals Against Holstein Kiel
Bayern Munich extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-3 win over Holsten Kiel yesterday. Challengers Bayer Leverkusen can reduce that with a win today against Hoffenheim.
The scoreline made the game look close, and although Kiel had good chances, they were always second-best.
Bayern led 4-1 as the game entered the 90th minute, but lapses in concentration gifted the away team two late goals. Substitute Steven Skrzybski scored in the 90+1 and 90+3 minutes of the game, giving the home team a nervy last few seconds.
Holstein Kiel scored the game's last three goals after the Bavarian side had dominated for large spells.
After the game, midfielder Joshua Kimmich gave his opinion on the late goals conceded to the opposition.
We’re currently lacking the hunger for 90 minutes. It’s not a question of quality. It’s more in the minds. We must not lose our principles. If we lose them, we’re a normal team. That makes us vulnerable against any team.- Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich is next in action in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen on Friday, February 7.
