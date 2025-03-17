South Korea Head Coach Blasts Bayern Munich Over Kim Min-Jae Injury
South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has criticized Bayern Munich over the handling of Kim Min-jae's injury. The center-back is set to miss the Taegeuk Warriors FIFA World Cup Qualifiers due to an Achilles tendon issue.
Min-jae was ruled out of the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin this past weekend and will not join the South Korean national team for the key games these coming weeks.
Head coach Myung-bo has called out the Bavarian side's handling of the situation, accusing them of not adequately protecting the player.
Unfortunately, Bayern Munich did not properly protect the player to prevent injury. So we've ended up in a situation where we have to play these important matches without a key player.- Hong Myung-bo
The Taegeuk Warriors head coach continued:
Kim Min-jae is an extremely important player not only for his club Bayern Munich but also for our national team. Just because a match is important doesn’t mean it’s right to have Kim on the pitch. There have been warning signs since last year and we were fully aware of them.- Hong Myung-bo
Myung-bo confirmed that they had made the decision to rest the player, coinciding with the national team's principles. Bayern Munich have confirmed he was playing with a problem, which is the main reason for upset from the national team
Min-jae will miss the World Cup qualifying games against Oman and Jordan. South Korea sit top of the standings by 3 points over Iraq with four games remaining.
