RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction
Bayern Munich will take to the pitch against RB Leipzig on Saturday knowing that a victory would mathematically secure the Bundesliga title at Bayer Leverkusen's expense.
Vincent Kompany's side is almost over the line as it holds an eight-point lead over current champions Leverkusen, with just three games each left to play. Leverkusen does not play until a match away at Freiburg on Sunday, and three points for Bayern would see Leverkusen run out of road regardless of their result.
Winning at the Red Bull Arena will not be the easiest task in the world for Bayern Munich, though, given Leipzig sit fifth in the Bundesliga and is still firmly in the fight for the Champions League qualification places.
Whilst there will still be disappointment that the Champions League journey for Bayern came to an end at the quarter-final stage, reclaiming the Bundesliga title from Leverkusen was always the primary aim for Kompany's first season in charge, and there is a very good chance that this will be the day that it happens.
Even a defeat could still mean glory, providing Leverkusen loses or draws against Freiburg, who sit fourth in the Bundesliga.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Odds
Moneyline:
RB Leipzig: +320
Draw: +340
Bayern Munich: -160
Both teams to score:
Yes: -255
No: +195
Total goals:
RB Leipzig: 1.5 (Over:+120, Under: -180)
Bayern Munich: 1.5 (Over: -260, Under: +170)
Double chance:
RB Leipzig or tie: +120
RB Leipzig or Bayern Munich: -475
Bayern Munich or tie: +330
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Considering the efficient and dominant manner in which Bayern Munich won its last two Bundesliga matches, there is every reason to think that the Bavarians will just get the job done against RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Kompany's side will certainly be buoyed by the fact that they beat Leipzig 5-1 at the Allianz Arena earlier in the season, and they have every reason to get forward again as if they are the home team. Bayern has the best defence in the Bundesliga by a distance having conceded only 29 goals, whilst Leipzig has an incredibly misfiring attack.
Despite having lots of attacking talent and being a team that people associate with goals, Leipzig has actually scored the 12th-fewest goals in the Bundesliga this season. They may be fifth, but 12th-placed Wolfsburg has scored five more goals than Leipzig so far this season.
Bayern has a job to do and has scored seven times in the last two games, and Leipzig does not pose much of an attacking threat, so Kompany's side should seize the initiative and get the three points that it needs.
Winner: Bayern Munich
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
