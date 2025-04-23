Contract Talks Between Bayern Munich And Dayot Upamecano Stall Over Issues From Both Sides
Bayern Munich have several players they are trying to tie down to new deals, while some will not be offered new contracts. Center-back Dayot Upamecano is one player the club are working to extend, with his contract expiring in 2026.
However, Christian Falk has reported that both sides have encountered problems regarding the early discussions. Talks will continue, but two issues are said to be the problem in agreeing on an extension.
Falk wrote on his website cfbayern insider that club chiefs Max Eberl and Christoph Freund were confident about securing his foreseeable future at the club, but that has changed over the last few meetings.
The first issue is that the Bavarian club can not agree to high wage demands as they look to cut playing costs across the squad. They have started that process by not offering club legend Thomas Muller a new contract and possibly allowing Kingsley Coman to leave.
The other disagreement is that Upamecano wants a reduction in his release clause, which is currently set at $136 million (€120 million). The 26-year-old believes this is too high and wants to see that reduced.
Head coach Vincent Kompany wants the Frenchman to stay at the club, but the stumbling blocks have caused concerns. His agent also represents top players in France, so links to PSG have always been around, which is also a worry. The hope is that after a few more meetings, both sides can work out the best deal, and Upamecano will sign a new contract.
