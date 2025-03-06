Joshua Kimmich Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumors
Joshua Kimmich has been one of Bayern Munich's leading players for close to a decade. The Germany international's contract, however, is set to expire at the end of the season.
Kimmich is one of the top players in his position. Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool have been linked with the player.
MORE: The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract
Kimmich played a key role as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. He reflected on his future after the game.
Kimmich said:
A decision will definitely be made soon. The ball is not in my court. My plan was to do it before the international break. The club wanted it before the two Leverkusen games. I'm noticing that Max [Eberl] is honest and is fighting.- Joshua Kimmich
He further told BILD:
It's not about squeezing out the last euro. I know that Max [Eberl] is very honest and is fighting. I really appreciate that. I also don't have the impression that I'm totally greedy. It's not about squeezing out the last euro. Max knows that. We had very good talks.- Joshua Kimmich
Kimmich continued:
My plan was to make my decision before the international break. The club didn't want that, which is legitimate. I appreciate that they gave me a lot of time. It was important to get off to a good start this season after a difficult last season and build a relationship with each other again.- Joshua Kimmich
He continued:
The club now wanted to have a decision before the two games against Leverkusen. For me the injury complicated things a bit, without going into details. But there will be a decision soon. I don't know if it will be between both legs [against Leverkusen], but it will definitely be before the international break at the latest.
Joshua Kimmich, currently Germany's captain, has made 427 appearances for Bayern Munich and scored 43 goals and 114 assists.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Vincent Kompany, Kane, Musiala, and More React to Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League
Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Win Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich provide Manuel Neuer injury update
Kane Claims Champions League Second Leg 'Won't Be Easy' Despite Leverkusen Demolition