Harry Kane Reveals What His Former Team Tottenham Is Getting In Bayern Munich Forward Mathys Tel
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur completed the transfer day loan signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel yesterday.
Despite rejecting a permanent move to the London club earlier in the window, the Frenchman agreed to a loan deal until the end of the season. Arsenal and Manchester United were also said to be interested in the 19-year-old.
One player who knows all parties involved in the deal is striker Harry Kane. The English striker played for Spurs from 2010 to 2023 before joining Bayern Munich, where he became a teammate of Tel.
Speaking to Cleats Club, Harry Kane discussed Mathys Tel, what Spurs fans have to look forward to, and why it's a great move for the French forward.
It’s a great move for both parties. Mathys is a great guy, really hardworking; for the potential, it will be important for him to get some minutes under his belt and some regular game time and hopefully develop and keep improving and fulfill all the potential that he has.- Harry Kane
The English captain added:
It’s great for Tottenham to have a young, hungry player with loads of talent to hopefully score some goals and help push Tottenham as far as possible. Wish him all the best and hope he has a fantastic time there. I know he will, and I’m sure all the fans will make him feel really welcome as well.- Harry Kane
Tel should have plenty of game time at Spurs and will return to Bayern in the summer.
