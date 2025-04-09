Aston Villa's Emi Martinez Angers PSG Fans Ahead Of Champions League Tie
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been winding up the Paris Saint-Germain fans ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg between the two clubs.
The first leg takes place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, and the Argentina goalkeeper chose to wear a certain article of clothing that was certainly designed to grab attention.
When boarding the plane from Birmingham to Paris, Martinez wore a cap that featured evidence of Argentina's World Cup final victory in 2022 against France. Martinez was in goal for the final in Qatar, a match that was particularly heartbreaking for French football fans.
Martinez is almost more known for his general wind-up antics rather than his goalkeeping at this stage, but it remains true that PSG's forwards will have to work hard to beat him on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old is likely to be targeted by the PSG Ultras when the match begins, but Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans played down the importance of Martinez's desire to wind people up in the build-up to the match.
It's probably his style. All I can say is that he is ready for the game and he hasn't spoken anything differently. He's looking forward to it. I don't care [about the reception he gets]. Whatever happens with Emi, as long as it stays in football terms, I don't mind.- Youri Tielemans
