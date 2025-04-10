Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Reacts To PSG's Champions League Win Over Aston Villa
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shone on Thursday night as Paris Saint-Germain convincingly beat Aston Villa in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
The Georgian winger has been a major success since arriving in the French capital from Napoli in January. He grabbed PSG's second goal to make it 2-1 in what later became a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
Speaking to Canal Plus after the match, Kvaratskhelia admitted that PSG could have started better, given Morgan Rogers put Aston Villa ahead, but there is a mental strength to the team that meant they would always score goals.
We started badly by conceding that goal. But Doué scored and we managed to get back into the game. We tried to score more and more. We're happy with this result, but we're going to keep going because there's a return match and it's not over yet. The team's mental strength? A match is 90 minutes. It doesn't matter if we concede goals, we just have to keep concentrating. We just wanted to show that we were focused for 90 minutes.- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Whilst Doue's goal certainly caught the eye on Wednesday night, Kvaratskhelia's was a superb piece of wing play. The Georgian successfully beat his man in the box and then found an improbable route for the ball into the back of the net with a powerful shot.
My goal? I can't remember exactly. I'll go and see it again if it was good. The return leg? It's going to be a pretty tough game, but we're going to have to play our game. I think we can play our game. We'll see what happens.- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
