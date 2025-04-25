PSG

Paul Merson Gives The Main Reason Why Arsenal Will Beat PSG In The Champions League

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between PSG and Arsenal will be at the Emirates on April 29.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / News Images

PSG will face Nice in Ligue 1 on April 25, but it's hard not to look further ahead to April 29. The French champions have a huge Champions League semi-final match against Arsenal and a chance to reach the final in Munich.

It's a massive chance for both sides to reach the final and win their first UCL trophy. Most can not split them, believing it's a coin flip who could advance.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Former player Paul Merson discussed the game on Sky Sports, and he believes there is one reason why the Gunners will win against the Parisians.

I think Arsenal are very disciplined, and that's why Arteta's team will win.

Paul Merson

The former Arsenal player had other thoughts about the game, suggesting fans are getting carried away with PSG's performances against Liverpool.

I think Arsenal will win both games. We're still getting carried away by PSG in the first leg against Liverpool. That night, I thought they were exceptional, they had one of the best team performances we've seen this season. But they lost the game 0-1, people still forget that. The Parisians are strong, but they always get pushed around, like against Villa, who really came close to eliminating Paris. So I think Arsenal have every chance, and I would slightly lean towards Arsenal rather than PSG in this Champions League semi-final.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The first leg is at the Emirates, and PSG hopes for a good result before returning to Paris. Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final, something Luis Enrique will not want for his side.

The two met during the league phase of the 2024-25 campaign, with Mikel Arteta's side coming out on top 2-0. Both teams are very different sides to back in October, with neither coach reading too much into that result.

Jordan Merritt
Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

