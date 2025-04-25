Paul Merson Gives The Main Reason Why Arsenal Will Beat PSG In The Champions League
PSG will face Nice in Ligue 1 on April 25, but it's hard not to look further ahead to April 29. The French champions have a huge Champions League semi-final match against Arsenal and a chance to reach the final in Munich.
It's a massive chance for both sides to reach the final and win their first UCL trophy. Most can not split them, believing it's a coin flip who could advance.
Former player Paul Merson discussed the game on Sky Sports, and he believes there is one reason why the Gunners will win against the Parisians.
I think Arsenal are very disciplined, and that's why Arteta's team will win.- Paul Merson
The former Arsenal player had other thoughts about the game, suggesting fans are getting carried away with PSG's performances against Liverpool.
I think Arsenal will win both games. We're still getting carried away by PSG in the first leg against Liverpool. That night, I thought they were exceptional, they had one of the best team performances we've seen this season. But they lost the game 0-1, people still forget that. The Parisians are strong, but they always get pushed around, like against Villa, who really came close to eliminating Paris. So I think Arsenal have every chance, and I would slightly lean towards Arsenal rather than PSG in this Champions League semi-final.
The first leg is at the Emirates, and PSG hopes for a good result before returning to Paris. Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final, something Luis Enrique will not want for his side.
The two met during the league phase of the 2024-25 campaign, with Mikel Arteta's side coming out on top 2-0. Both teams are very different sides to back in October, with neither coach reading too much into that result.
