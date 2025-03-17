When Is The Earliest PSG Could Win The Ligue 1 2024-25 Title?
Paris Saint-Germain is enjoying what could prove to be one of the club's greatest-ever seasons, and the Ligue 1 title is certainly going to be staying in Paris once again.
Luis Enrique's side has stormed its way to glory once again, with the 3-1 victory over Marseille on Sunday being the win that ensures the league title can be won in the month of March.
We enter an international window now with PSG not playing again until facing Saint-Etienne away from home on March 29. It would take a specific set of circumstances, but that is when PSG could mathematically win Ligue 1 for 2024-25.
PSG is now 19 points ahead of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1, and three results must go the right way for the title to be won in March. PSG must of course beat Saint-Etienne, Stade de Reims must beat Marseille, and then there must be a draw between AS Monaco and OGC Nice.
Those matches all take place at staggered times on Saturday, March 29, with Monaco vs Nice being the last one at 21:05 local time (16:05 ET). This would not be the earliest that PSG has won the title, having clinched it on March 13, 2016.
The title is in the bag, but another aim for Enrique's side will be to avoid defeat in the final nine games and become the first Ligue 1 side to ever go a full domestic season unbeaten. This will be PSG's fourth title in a row and it will mean the club has won nine of the past 11 titles.
