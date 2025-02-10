Brest vs PSG Champions League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's an all-French affair in the Champions League play-off as Ligue 1 sides Stade Brest and Paris Saint-Germain compete to reach the Round of 16 proper.
Brest has given a very good account of itself in the Champions League this season and is one of the teams that will be thrilled to have made it into the play-off, whilst PSG would have expected to finish in the top eight and avoid these pesky extra two games.
MORE: Brest vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For All-Ligue 1 Champions League Tie
The two sides actually faced each other in Ligue 1 recently and PSG was the resounding victor. Luis Enrique's side won 5-2 away from home and they will know that another similar performance will put them in with a great chance of staying in the tournament.
As is always the way, Brest's uncharacteristic involvement in the Champions League has taken its toll on its league form, with the Brittany side sitting in eighth place. In the 2023-24 campaign, Brest finished in third place.
PSG sits top of Ligue 1 and it would take something special for the Parisians not to win the title again this season, but Brest will be hoping they can embarrass their northern neighbors by dumping them out of the Champions League.
Here's a look at the last five games between the two teams.
Date
Result
February 1, 2025
Brest 2-5 PSG
September 14, 2024
PSG 3-1 Brest
February 7, 2024
PSG 3-1 Brest
January 28, 2024
PSG 2-2 Brest
October 29, 2023
Brest 2-3 PSG
PSG Team News vs Brest
Thankfully for Luis Enrique, he has almost an entire squad to choose from for this Champions League clash. The only two players who are certain to be out injured are Warren Zaire-Emery and Ibrahim Mbaye. Having appeared on the bench a handful of times, Presnel Kimpembe is expected to have a chance for some important minutes.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been registered for PSG's Champions League squad which means he should make his tournament debut following the move from Napoli, and he will form part of a formidable attack featuring the currently prolific Ousmane Dembele.
Brest vs. PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Brest vs. PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:45 p.m. EST (09:45 a.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Brest vs. PSG
United States: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport