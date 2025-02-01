Transcript: Luis Enrique and Senny Mayulu React After PSG's Ligue 1 Win Over Brest
PSG managed a 5-2 away win against Brest in the Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, February 1. Ousmane Dembele scored a stellar hat trick (29', 57', 62') for the Parisians, with Goncalo Ramos grabbing a brace (89', 90+7').
Romain Del Castillo (50') and Ludovic Ajorque (71') scored the goals for Brest. PSG are now 13 points ahead of Olympique de Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings after the win, having played one more game. Luis Enrique's side have 50 points from 20 matches.
The Spanish coach spoke to the media after the game and read on to know what he said (via PSG).
Q: On the game against Brest
Enrique: It was a match between two Champions League teams. I think it was difficult, it's always difficult to play at Brest. They play a lot of crosses, they don't need to play a lot. Difficult, but we're very happy because we played a good game.
Q: On Ousmane Dembele
Enrique: Congratulations to Ousmane Dembélé! I think it's wonderful when you have a player like Ousmane in this form, and I think all the players put in a great performance together today. I think we have to think about improving, but we're happy.
Senny Mayulu also addressed the media as the midfielder said:
Q: On the game against Brest
Mayulu: It was a tough game, our opponents were strong, especially at the start. Then we managed to score. This made spaces for us and more chances. My substitution ? It's pretty intense, so as soon as you warm up, you have to get into it, concentrate and then play it simple. Because a match like this is intense. So you have to stay on your toes. We're taking it game by game, we concentrate on each one and we want to win everything. So obviously it's good to win this first match of three that we will be playing against them.
