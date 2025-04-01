Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG's 4-2 Win In French Cup
USL Dunkerque put a scare into Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night at Stade Pierre Mauroy. However, the capital club did manage to pull out of their situation, resulting in them advancing to the Coupe de France final.
The Ligue 2 side took a 2-0 lead over the Parisians as they were looking to defeat another Ligue 1 club in this tournament. Nonetheless, PSG did wake with a goal late in the first half by Ousmane Dembele and in the second half, the French giants scored three unanswered goals for the win.
After the victory, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke to beIN SPORTS to share his thoughts on the emotions he experienced on this rollercoaster ride and advancing to the Coupe de France final for a second straight year (via Culture PSG).
Q: Did you go through a range of emotions tonight?
Enrique: Yeah, it was a strange game. They crossed the midfield twice and scored two goals. It didn’t really make sense, so we had to adapt. They defended really well, and we have to give them credit for that.
Q: Is this PSG team capable of turning games around? Does that give you confidence?
Enrique: I think today was a real test for us, and we’re confident the team is ready for any situation.
Q: Starting 2-0 down, how did you handle that?
Enrique: Starting 2-0 down felt almost unreal—we couldn’t believe it. But we’re a team that can handle that too. We’ve got a young squad with a great ability to manage these kinds of moments.
Q: Dembélé is now the top European scorer—how did you pull that off?
Enrique: The key in football is having top-quality players, and Ousmane is performing at an incredibly high level. We just need to keep that going in 2026, 2027… We don’t want to change anything.