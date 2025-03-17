PSG

Rio Ferdinand Points Out Exactly What Has Changed at PSG This Season

PSG look like a force to be reckoned with this season. Luis Enrique has built an amazing team with individuals like Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, and more shining.

The Parisians are unbeaten in Ligue 1 with 21 wins and five draws in 26 matches (68 points). PSG are also in the Coup de France semi-finals.

Furthermore, they have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. PSG beat Liverpool in the Round of 16 and will play Aston Villa next.

Apart from the superstar individuals, PSG look like a proper team this season. Rio Ferdinand has now claimed that the team spirit is something unforeseen in the team. Speaking on TNT Sports, the legendary defender said:

I’ve seen wonderful individuals at PSG, world-class players, superstars, Galácticos. But I have never seen a team so in sync with each other, sacrificing until the last man.

Rio Ferdinand

He further added:

In the past, there were always two or three players who, when they didn’t have the ball, were a bit detached from the rest of the team. They only really showed up when they got the ball. They can crush any team, and if you let them dominate possession, they will do it brilliantly. But even without the ball, they can be incredibly effective in transitions.

Rio Ferdinand

PSG earned a 3-1 win against Olympique de Marseille in their most recent game on March 16, increasing their table top lead to 19 points. Next up for Enrique's side is a Ligue 1 away showdown against St-Etienne on March 29.

