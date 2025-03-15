WWE Unveils Paris Saint-Germain-Themed Championship Belt
As WWE continues to be a prominent figure in sports, whether it's the celebrations or other references, there's something new combining wrestling and sports.
Paris Saint-Germain supporters will soon be able to have a championship belt to add to their memorabilia collection. Whenever a club or franchise wins a title, WWE sends them a championship belt, but now European football fans can get their hands on one.
WWE has teamed up with the capital club to release a championship belt in Parisian colors, now available for pre-order for approximately $655. Fans can purchase it through the PSG website, WWE, and Fanatics, a sports merchandise specialist that works with both organizations.
The 19th Backlash occurred in France, specifically in Décines-Charpieu, part of the Lyon Metropolis, on May 2024, at the newly opened LDLC Arena. Moreover, this event marked WWE's first pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event in the country.
Paris will take center stage this year with the Clash in Paris, scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in La Défense, Nanterre, France. This will be WWE’s second pay-per-view and livestream event in France, following last year’s Backlash France, and the first in the Paris metropolitan area.
It’ll be interesting to see if any PSG players show up, especially since the Paris crowd will likely try to outdo the Lyon crowd.
