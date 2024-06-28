BC Lions Convert Game-Winning Field Goal Over Edmonton Elks
The BC Lions had to go down to the wire for the second week in a row to pull off a win. On Thursday night, it was a 42-yard field goal by Lions kicker Sean Whyte that secured the 24-21 victory over the Edmonton Elks.
BC’s defense came up big with three turnovers while allowing 337 total yards. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. fought through his injury and threw for 331 yards and one touchdown, also rushing for 33 yards in the win.
The Elks struggled on both sides of the ball. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two interceptions in the loss, and Edmonton’s defense did not register a sack or interception.
BC moves to 3-1 on the season and has now rattled off three straight wins. Edmonton (0-4) suffers its fourth-straight loss.
3 Takeaways from BC’s Third Straight Win
1. Vernon Adams Jr. Fights Through Injury in Win
The MOP conversation will have to include Adams as he has proven his skill set in the league through four weeks. He came up big despite dealing with an abdominal injury, completing 71% of his passes and racking up under 400 yards of offense. Adams' biggest strength is that he doesn’t put his team in bad positions while showing his grit on the field. Montreal’s Cody Fajardo might get a lot of love, but Adams has more than shown he’s the man.
2. BC Lions Secondary Became Playmakers
Multiple members of BC's secondary made Bethel-Thompson’s life miserable throughout the game. Cornerback Patrice Rene had a tone-setting sack at the end of the first quarter to show Edmonton the defense came to play. Rene also forced a fumble in the win.
Cornerback Garry Peters had four tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Ciante Evans also hauled in a pick, and four of the top five tacklers in the game came from the secondary. Despite injuries to the linebacking core, it was the cornerbacks who made plays throughout the game.
3. Edmonton Has Questions Entering Bye Week
The noise will be loud throughout Edmonton during the bye week in Week 5 with the Elks now having lost four straight games. It’s the third straight game where the team lost by three points and the second straight week a last-second field goal cost them the game.
Edmonton head coach Chris Jones has been on the hot seat since last year and will continue to have his seat red hot in the bye. Change might be on the horizon for the Elks, but what kind of change can fans expect this early in the season?
Up Next
Edmonton Elks (Bye Week)
BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
