BC Lions Escape Winnipeg with Victory Over Winless Blue Bombers
The BC Lions got the job done at Princess Auto Stadium Friday night as they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 26-24.
The Lions offense got a big boost from their playmakers, amassing 500 total yards and only punting twice. Winnipeg had 339 total yards and scored three touchdowns in the red zone.
BC starts its season with a 2-1 record after two consecutive wins. The Bombers start the season 0-3 for the first time since 2012 and lose their second home game in a season for the first time since 2018.
3 Takeaways from BC’s Win Over Winnipeg
1. Adams, Collaros Go Neck to Neck
Both quarterbacks had strong nights. Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros made big strides, throwing for 247 yards with just seven incompletions. Collaros had no turnovers but still hasn’t scored a touchdown in three games this season. His biggest miss of the night was a wide open Nic Demski late in the fourth quarter that could have extended the Bombers' drive.
Adams dominated once again for BC, throwing for a season-high 398 yards and two touchdowns. He got a lot of help from receivers Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis, but his ability to move out of the pocket and throw the deep ball puts him in the conversation for CFL’s MOP.
2. Winnipeg’s Secondary Shredded by BC’s Alexander Hollins
The secondary has been a concern all season for Winnipeg, showing a tendency to allow big plays down the field. The Bombers once again struggled to cover the Lions' receivers with one player burning them all night.
Hollins had seven catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. There were three big pass plays of over 25 yards from Hollins where he got behind the secondary.
3. Bombers’ Backs Against the Wall After Three Games
Winnipeg had too many firsts on the wrong side of the franchise history. Now, as the team sits at the bottom of the standings in the West Division, they face a massive obstacle of making a comeback. BC, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Calgary Stampeders look to be the class of the division, so the Bombers have some competition this season.
Up Next
Edmonton Elks at BC Lions
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders
