Blue Bombers Pitch Second-Half Shutout in Convincing Win Over Tiger-Cats
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers easily took care of business against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with a 31-10 win on Friday night.
While Zach Collaros played a clean game with 201 passing yards and one touchdown, Winnipeg's offense flowed through Brady Oliveira, who rushed for 147 yards and one major. The defense had three sacks and three turnovers and allowed just 30 yards of rushing.
Bo Levi Mitchell reverted to his old ways as he threw for two interceptions in the loss. Hamilton's biggest problems came on second down, of which it converted a staggeringly low 22.2%, and penalties, getting flagged seven times for 107 yards.
The Bombers improve to 10-6 on the season while the Tiger-Cats drop to 6-10.
3 Takeaways From Winnipeg's Blowout Win
1. Winnipeg's Perfectly Balanced Attack on Offense and Defense
The Bombers were perfectly balanced on offense, passing for 201 yards and rushing for 199, which was almost equal to how quickly they moved the ball down the field. Their defense harassed Mitchell and held the Hamilton running game to 30 yards. This was the seventh time this season the Bombers held a team under 20 points, as the Tiger-Cats looked outmatched from the beginning.
2. Hamilton's Fall From Grace
On Friday night, nothing went right for Hamilton, which faced similar issues to those the Edmonton Elks had with Winnipeg over the last two weeks. The turnovers and penalties were killers, and the lack of a running game kept them behind the sticks. Hamilton is still alive for the playoffs, but it will only get tougher from here.
3. No One Can Stop Winnipeg
Eight straight wins is the longest winning streak of any team in the CFL this season. On top of that, five of the last eight wins have been double-digit victories. The offense is playing its best football of the season, and the defense continues to be the best in the CFL. Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea deserves a ton of credit for turning it around and showing why Winnipeg is the best team entering the playoffs.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 pm EST)
Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 pm EST)
