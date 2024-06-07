CFL 2024 Season Week 1 DraftKings Betting Odds
With everyone starting at 0-0, hopes are high for all nine teams in the CFL. For bettors, it’s the same as they start with $0 and hope to make more money as the long season rolls on.
DraftKings released Week 1 betting lines for the four games in the CFL this week. It’s a split down the middle with two games being close and the other two predicted to be blowouts. The over/unders are close with all four games between 45 and 47 points.
Here are the betting lines and instant analysis for the four matchups this week.
1. Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -8, Alouettes +8
O/U: 47
Money Line: Blue Bombers -340, Alouettes +270
This one comes as a surprise as this game features the two teams who faced off in the Grey Cup last season. The even bigger surprise is the losing team of that game is favored by eight points. The Grey Cup combined for 52 points, so the over with these two teams should be able to hit with two top quarterbacks facing off in Cody Fajardo and Zach Collaros.
2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Tiger-Cats -1, Stampeders +1
O/U: 45
Money Line: Tiger-Cats -118, Stampeders -102
The Tiger-Cats have a new head coach, but Bo Levi Mitchell is back for season two as he looks to take down the team that made him a star. Calgary had its first losing season in over a decade and is still looking to find its identity. This is a too-close-to-call game, and hitting the over will be a challenge with so many questions surrounding both teams.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks
Spread: Elks -2, Roughriders +2
O/U: 46
Money Line: Elks -130, Roughriders +110
Both teams are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson takes over for the Elks over Tre Ford. The Riders have a new head coach with plenty of talent, but it might take time to gel together. It’s risky to take the over and even to pick a winner in this game.
4. BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Lions -6, Argonauts +6
O/U: 47
Money Line: Lions -290, Argonauts +235
Toronto won’t have its starting quarterback Chad Kelly, leading to Cameron Dukes most likely being the next man up. The Argos lost so much talent in the offseason while the Lions retained and even added to theirs. With Vernon Adams calling the shots on offense for BC, the six-point spread looks good against a surprisingly unknown Argos team.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.