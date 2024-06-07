CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 1 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings has released the lines for Week 1 of the 2024 CFL season.

Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) is tackled from behind by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Redha Kramdi (17) during the second half of the game at IG Field. Winnipeg wins 24-13 to advance to 2023 Grey Cup. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports. / Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
With everyone starting at 0-0, hopes are high for all nine teams in the CFL. For bettors, it’s the same as they start with $0 and hope to make more money as the long season rolls on.

DraftKings released Week 1 betting lines for the four games in the CFL this week. It’s a split down the middle with two games being close and the other two predicted to be blowouts. The over/unders are close with all four games between 45 and 47 points.

Here are the betting lines and instant analysis for the four matchups this week.

1. Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Evan Holm (31) intercepts a pass intended for Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack (81) during the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Blue Bombers -8, Alouettes +8

O/U: 47

Money Line: Blue Bombers -340, Alouettes +270

This one comes as a surprise as this game features the two teams who faced off in the Grey Cup last season. The even bigger surprise is the losing team of that game is favored by eight points. The Grey Cup combined for 52 points, so the over with these two teams should be able to hit with two top quarterbacks facing off in Cody Fajardo and Zach Collaros.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders

Jun 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) throws the ball under pressure from Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis (48) in the fourth quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Tiger-Cats -1, Stampeders +1

O/U: 45

Money Line: Tiger-Cats -118, Stampeders -102

The Tiger-Cats have a new head coach, but Bo Levi Mitchell is back for season two as he looks to take down the team that made him a star. Calgary had its first losing season in over a decade and is still looking to find its identity. This is a too-close-to-call game, and hitting the over will be a challenge with so many questions surrounding both teams.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks

Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions defensive back TJ Lee (6) tackles Edmonton Elks receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (7) in the second half at BC Place. BC won 22-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Elks -2, Roughriders +2

O/U: 46

Money Line: Elks -130, Roughriders +110

Both teams are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson takes over for the Elks over Tre Ford. The Riders have a new head coach with plenty of talent, but it might take time to gel together. It’s risky to take the over and even to pick a winner in this game.

4. BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts

Nov 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts linebacker Brandon Barlow (95) sacks Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) in the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Lions -6, Argonauts +6

O/U: 47

Money Line: Lions -290, Argonauts +235

Toronto won’t have its starting quarterback Chad Kelly, leading to Cameron Dukes most likely being the next man up. The Argos lost so much talent in the offseason while the Lions retained and even added to theirs. With Vernon Adams calling the shots on offense for BC, the six-point spread looks good against a surprisingly unknown Argos team.

