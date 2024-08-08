CFL 2024 Season Week 10 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks
In a battle of two teams with a winning record, the Saskatchewan Roughriders look to get back on the winning side of things as they face the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.
The Riders are riding a two-game losing streak. Last week, they fell victim to the Tre Ford-led Edmonton Elks after surrendering 22 points in the fourth quarter. Saskatchewan got some good news though: the team is one step closer to quarterback Trevor Harris returning from injury, but Shea Patterson is still in line to start. Entering the game, the Riders have a 5-3 record and are tied with the BC Lions for first place in the West Division.
Ottawa has the longest active winning streak in the CFL, having won three straight games. The Redblacks are one of just two teams in the league in the top four in total offense and defense. They are about a game and a half behind the Montreal Alouettes for first in the East Division at 5-2.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Redblacks -1.5, O/U 48.5
Date/Location: Thursday, August 7, 2024, at TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, 27 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Saskatchewan is dealing with many injuries entering the new week, with seven players marked out for the match. The biggest injuries on offense come from Harris (knee) and running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) who are both out. Defensively, second leading tackler Jameer Thurman is listed as out for the game with an elbow injury.
The Redblacks are not as banged up as they only have three players out. Wide receiver Bralon Addison (illness), returner DeVonte Dedmon (knee) and linebacker Frankie Griffin (hip) are the key injured players who are available to play.
Keys to Victory
Riders running back Frankie Hickson has been underlooked for what he has done over the past two weeks in Ouellette's absence, as he has rushed for over 200 yards. Hickson will need to get going, and Saskatchewan has to get Patterson involved in more running plays. The defense will have to slow down the Redblacks' passing attack that has picked up steam.
One aspect of Ottawa's more productive passing game has been the emergence of wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who has 289 yards in the last three games. The Redblacks defense has allowed just 20 points over the past two games, so coming off the bye should have the unit fresh to stop the Riders' stellar running attack.
Prediction
Don't expect a lot of scoring from two offensive units that have been inconsistent and defenses that have been good. The chips are not stacked in favor of Saskatchewan, as the team has too many injuries. Ottawa hopes to not lose momentum off the bye week. Another win for the Redblacks could have experts making them legitimate contenders for the players. Could they be the next Montreal Alouettes?
Ottawa Redblacks 21, Saskatchewan Roughriders 17
