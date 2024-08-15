CFL 2024 Season Week 11 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders
Week 11 of the CFL season kicks off with a cross-division matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.
The Redblacks are coming off a 22-22 tie with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. After Dru Brown’s injury, Jeremiah Masoli was named the starter at quarterback this week, despite Dustin Crum stepping in last week. The strength of Ottawa has been on defense, as the unit is second in the CFL in total defense (332.6).
Calgary allowed 32 second-half points in last week’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The Stampeders defense has allowed 28.7 points per game, which is the third most in the league. One positive aspect of the season is that quarterback Jake Maier is one of the few starting quarterbacks from Week 1 who is still starting going into Week 11 without missing a game.
Ottawa enters the game with a 5-2-1 record while the Stampeders are 4-5.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stampeders -4, O/U 49.5
Date/Location: Thursday, August 15, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 9:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 14 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
On the latest injury report for the CFL, Ottawa has five players who are out, with Dru Brown being the biggest name as he deals with a foot injury. Breakout wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton is also out with a hand injury. Three defensive players will not be playing, including defensive back Money Hunter (shoulder), linebacker Lucas Cormier (foot) and defensive lineman Nigel Romick (hamstring).
Calgary will be without three players, with special teams ace Adam Konar out with a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Matt Shiltz practiced all week but won’t play through his ankle injury. Wide receiver Tyson Middlemost is dealing with a hamstring injury so he won’t be on the field.
Keys to Victory
Masoli may need time to ease into his first game in over a year, but he can lean on running back Ryquell Armstead to get the running game going. Pass rushers Lorenzo Mauldin and Bryce Carter need to pressure Maier to force him to make mistakes.
Calgary must put together four strong quarters, which means if the Stampeders find success in passing or running the ball, they must stick with it and keep their foot on the pedal. Their defense and special teams failed the team last week. The kickoff coverage must improve and the team needs to eliminate big plays to be allowed.
Prediction
There will be a lot of excitement for Masoli's return to the field for Ottawa. Calgary has been known for trading wins and losses back and forth throughout the season. With the Stampeders undefeated at home this season, watch for Maier to go off and help propel Calgary to a win.
Calgary Stampeders 24, Ottawa Redblacks 21
