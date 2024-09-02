CFL 2024 Season Week 13 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders
Labour Day weekends end for the CFL on Monday as the final game of the doubleheader will be the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders.
Edmonton (3-8) is somehow still in the race for the playoffs and the West Division title. The Elks found new life with quarterback Tre Ford, but he has missed time with rib injuries. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start once again, and he has only won one start this season. Defensively, the Elks are the worst in the league, allowing 394.3 yards per game. Edmonton is coming off a loss against the Montreal Alouettes last week.
Calgary (4-6) faces a similar situation. The Stampeders are still in the race to make the playoffs and win the West Division. The difference here is that they are starting to see signs that Jake Maier is the future franchise quarterback. The Stampeders were on a bye last week, losing to the Ottawa Redblacks in their last matchup.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stampeders -3, O/U 51.5
Date/Location: Monday, September 2, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 6:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 32 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The injury report lists linebackers D.K. Bonhomme (hamstring) and Les Maruo (calf) as out. Ford is available to play with his chest injury but will back up Bethel-Thompson. Running back Javon Leake (hip) will return to the starting lineup.
Defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen (back) and offensive lineman D'Antne Demery (hand) are out for Calgary. Starting center Sean McEwen will play through a hand injury.
Keys to Victory
The Elks sure wished they had Ford's playmaking ability on the field as they have been missing it from the offense over the last couple of weeks. Getting Leake back in the lineup gives the offense a backfield that is starting to look like one of the best in the CFL. Look for Geno Lewis and Dillon Mitchell to be difference-makers in the passing game.
Calgary has two of the top cornerbacks in the CFL in Tre Roberson and Demerio Houston, who can make plays. With Bethel-Thompson prone to mistakes, those two should be feasting on interceptions throughout the game. The Stampeders' running game needs to get going for Maier to be supported, as it will be the Kylin Hill and Payton Logan show.
Prediction
The confidence level in Edmonton is all over the place. Fans are hoping for a playoff push with how exciting of a player Ford is, but Bethel-Thompson doesn't provide that same spark. Both teams are desperate for a victory, and with the Stampeders being 4-1 at home, they seem like a safer choice to pick up the win.
Calgary Stampeders 27, Edmonton Elks 21
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.